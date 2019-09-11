R&B Star Raphael Saadiq Explores Addiction And Loss In 'Jimmy Lee'

Raphael Saadiq has come a long way since his days in the R&B group "Tony! Toni! Tone!"

As a solo artist he gained a reputation for stylish, sensuous music. His new album is no exception.

"Jimmy Lee" is Saadiq's first solo album in eight years. It's an exploration of addiction and unresolved trauma. It discusses some serious subjects: race, religion, criminal justice and the black experience.

We spoke with Saadiq about what compelled him to make this album and what he hopes his audience will take away from it.

