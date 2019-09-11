Accessibility links
R&B Star Raphael Saadiq Explores Addiction And Loss In 'Jimmy Lee' "I would dive into any Sam Cooke record and get lost inside the music," Saadiq told us. He saw a lot of tragedy early on after losing multiple siblings. Saadiq says music was a way of coping.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

R&B Star Raphael Saadiq Explores Addiction And Loss In 'Jimmy Lee'

Listen · 27:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/759880859/759890445" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
R&B Star Raphael Saadiq Explores Addiction And Loss In 'Jimmy Lee'

1A

R&B Star Raphael Saadiq Explores Addiction And Loss In 'Jimmy Lee'

R&B Star Raphael Saadiq Explores Addiction And Loss In 'Jimmy Lee'

Listen · 27:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/759880859/759890445" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Raphael Saadiq poses for a portrait during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET hide caption

toggle caption
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Raphael Saadiq poses for a portrait during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Raphael Saadiq has come a long way since his days in the R&B group "Tony! Toni! Tone!"

As a solo artist he gained a reputation for stylish, sensuous music. His new album is no exception.

"Jimmy Lee" is Saadiq's first solo album in eight years. It's an exploration of addiction and unresolved trauma. It discusses some serious subjects: race, religion, criminal justice and the black experience.

We spoke with Saadiq about what compelled him to make this album and what he hopes his audience will take away from it.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.