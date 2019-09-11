Episode 794: How To Make It In The Music Business

Enlarge this image toggle caption @KofMotivation/Courtesy of Illmind @KofMotivation/Courtesy of Illmind

Note: This episode originally ran in 2017.

Illmind is a music producer. He isn't famous. He doesn't DJ at festivals in front of huge crowds. He's not best friends with Drake. But the producers who do DJ for huge crowds, who are best friends with Drake ... they know Illmind. They use his sounds. They text him when they're working on a song that needs a little something.

Aspiring producers who want to be famous also know Illmind. Some of them pay hundreds of dollars and fly across the country just to sit in a room with him and hear what he thinks of their work.

Behind almost all of the popular music you hear today, there is a hidden, high-tech, producer economy, where people trade and sell musical snippets and tiny sounds. Illmind is at the center of this economy. In fact, he helped create it.

Music: Bruno Mars "That's What I Like," LL Cool J"s "Queens Is." J. Cole's "Love Yourz," Frank Dukes' "Lap of Luxury," and Anderson .Paak's, "The Season/Carry Me."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / Newsletter

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.