Next Round Of U.S. China Trade Talks Are Unlikely To End The Trade War China has granted tariff waivers to a small number of U.S. exports, as the two countries prepare for another round of trade talks. Most analysts are not predicting a quick end to the trade war, even though it's taking a toll on both sides of the Pacific.

Next Round Of U.S. China Trade Talks Are Unlikely To End The Trade War Business Next Round Of U.S. China Trade Talks Are Unlikely To End The Trade War Next Round Of U.S. China Trade Talks Are Unlikely To End The Trade War Audio will be available later today. China has granted tariff waivers to a small number of U.S. exports, as the two countries prepare for another round of trade talks. Most analysts are not predicting a quick end to the trade war, even though it's taking a toll on both sides of the Pacific. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor