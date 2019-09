Purdue Pharma Reaches Tentative Deal To Settle Thousands Of Opioids Cases Purdue Pharma, the company that makes Oxycontin, has reached a tentative deal to settle thousands of lawsuits stemming from the country's opioid epidemic. Some state officials may not agree to the terms of the deal.

Purdue Pharma Reaches Tentative Deal To Settle Thousands Of Opioids Cases Law Purdue Pharma Reaches Tentative Deal To Settle Thousands Of Opioids Cases Purdue Pharma Reaches Tentative Deal To Settle Thousands Of Opioids Cases Audio will be available later today. Purdue Pharma, the company that makes Oxycontin, has reached a tentative deal to settle thousands of lawsuits stemming from the country's opioid epidemic. Some state officials may not agree to the terms of the deal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor