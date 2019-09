T. Boone Pickens, Legendary Texas Oilman Dies At 91 Legendary Texas oilman T. Boone Pickens has died at the age of 91. Pickens was a pioneer in the energy industry, founded his own hedge fund and was an early activitst for shareholder rights. He was also a generous philanthropist.

T. Boone Pickens, Legendary Texas Oilman Dies At 91 Obituaries T. Boone Pickens, Legendary Texas Oilman Dies At 91 T. Boone Pickens, Legendary Texas Oilman Dies At 91 Audio will be available later today. Legendary Texas oilman T. Boone Pickens has died at the age of 91. Pickens was a pioneer in the energy industry, founded his own hedge fund and was an early activitst for shareholder rights. He was also a generous philanthropist. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor