Daniel Johnston, Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter, Dies At 58

The outsider singer, songwriter and visual artist Daniel Johnston has died at age 58. His death was confirmed to NPR by his brother, Dick Johnston, who said that Daniel had just been released from a hospital yesterday, where he had been treated for kidney issues. Dick Johnston said that last night, Daniel had seemed well, but he was found dead at his home in Waller, Texas, near Houston, Wednesday morning.

His sister, Margy Johnston, told the Austin Chronicle in 2018 that he had been physically unwell in recent years; in a 2017 profile, The New York Times reported that he had struggled with diabetes, a kidney infection and hydrocephalus, in addition to the manic depression and schizophrenia that he bore for most of his adult life.

Born Jan. 22, 1961 in Sacramento, Calif., Johnston was a musician's musician, whose guileless lyrics found significant fans who brought his songs to a wider audience. Tom Waits, Yo La Tengo, Bright Eyes and many other bands covered Johnston's achingly sincere songs of alienation. Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips said, of his music, "There's definitely some absolutely pure, emotional thing that happens in his songs." Kurt Cobain wore a t-shirt featuring the art from Johnston's 1983 cassette Hi, How Are You.

He was beloved as a visual artist and cartoonist, too: In 2006, the Whitney Museum chose him for its famed Biennial.

In 2005, he was the subject of a documentary, The Devil and Daniel Johnston, that traced his artmaking and his significant struggles; the film won the documentary directing award at Sundance that year.

Dick Johnston also told NPR on Wednesday that the family has been working with director Jason Nodler to create a biographical film of Daniel Johnston's life, based on the stage work Speeding Motorcycle, which Nodler directed, based on Johnston's songs. "It's so sad that he won't get to see it," Dick Johnston said.