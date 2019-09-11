Supreme Court Allows Government To Curtail Asylum Requests During Legal Fight

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration may curtail asylum applications at the southern border while a legal challenge to the new rule is litigated in court.

By a vote of 7-2, the justices said the administration can enforce a rule announced in July requiring migrants to first seek asylum in the country through which they traveled to get to the United States, commonly referred by U.S. officials as "a third country."

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissented.

Migrant advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), argued that the administration implemented the rule without abiding by administrative law requirements, such public notice and comment.

"Once again the Executive Branch has issued a rule that seeks to upend longstanding practices regarding refugees who seek shelter from persecution," Sotomayor wrote.

"Although this Nation has long kept its doors open to refugees — and although the stakes for asylum seekers could not be higher — the Government implemented its rule without first providing the public notice and inviting the public input generally required by law," she said.

President Trump declared victory in the debate over the controversial rule.

"BIG United States Supreme Court WIN for the Border on Asylum," he tweeted.