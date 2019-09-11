Comedian Matt Braunger

toggle caption Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Comedy Central

The Craziest Day Of My Entire Career is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite people about some truly unbelievable stories. This time around, we're joined by the comedian Matt Braunger.

Matt's been working the road as a stand-up for more than a decade. He's got a handful of very funny specials and albums to his name. He's also appeared on shows like Superstore, Take My Wife and Agent Carter.

One of his biggest breaks came in 2008, when he got the call to be on David Letterman's Late Show. Listen to hear about the surreal experience of meeting Letterman, and performing on the same stage as legends.

This story has it all: a cameo from Tracy Morgan, a man named Eggly Bagelface, a special tune by The Pixies, an elevator conversation with Paul Shaffer and it gets even crazier!

You can stream Matt's latest comedy special Finally Live in Portland on Amazon Prime now. He's also on tour this fall with dates all over the country. Check out his website for more information, and follow the latest from him on twitter @Braunger.