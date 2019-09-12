Accessibility links
PHOTOS: Comedy Wildlife Finalists Offer Ode To Silly Serendipity The 2019 finalists for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards demonstrate the joys of the happy accident — from a deadpan Japanese macaque to a squirrel wishing on a dandelion.
This Japanese macaque is one of 40 images still in the running for this year's Comedy Wildlife Photo Award. The winner will be announced in mid-November. Pablo Daniel Fernandez/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019 hide caption

Pablo Daniel Fernandez/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

This Japanese macaque is one of 40 images still in the running for this year's Comedy Wildlife Photo Award. The winner will be announced in mid-November.

Pablo Daniel Fernandez/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

Sure, it's unlikely that the Japanese macaque you see above actually threw up a Wu-Tang sign. Probably by some providential mix of the photographer's skill, patience and plain old dumb luck, this deadpan monkey stumbled into a funny-looking moment — not a lifelong appreciation for RZA & Co.

Still, though: Isn't it pretty to think so?

The finalists for the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, unveiled Wednesday, teem with happy accidents such as this. The 40 photographs that got the nod feature a variety of animals caught in the act — though of just what, exactly, is not always clear.

This squirrel in Sweden better have some wishes in mind — and fast — with the wind blowing those dandelion seeds like that. Geert Weggen/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019 hide caption

Geert Weggen/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

This squirrel in Sweden better have some wishes in mind — and fast — with the wind blowing those dandelion seeds like that.

Geert Weggen/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

There's a squirrel burying its nose in a dandelion apparently to wish on its seeds. There's a couple of chill otters waving hi. An embarrassed bear, a pompous chimp, a flatulent penguin — and one suggestive scene that may not be quite right for a family news outlet.

You can check them all out for yourself right here.

A panel of judges will decide the winner on Nov. 13. Whoever takes home the prize will get a trophy and a chance to join a weeklong safari in Kenya. But folks at home can pick their favorite, as well, by voting for the people's choice award.

"Every year we do this competition, it gets more and more exciting seeing how people visualize the funny sides of wildlife in the wild," said Paul Joynson-Hicks, who founded the competition about four years ago and manages it with Tom Sullam.

They say the contest is a light-hearted way of raising awareness about the environment. The contest has partnered with Born Free, a wildlife activism group, and on the prize's website is a list of suggestions on "how to be a conservationist."

"Our planet is in distress, we all know that, now we just need to know what to do," Joynson-Hicks added in his statement released Wednesday. "Hopefully, we can provide a few small tips to get people started."

In the meantime, here are a few more glimpses of the tiny wonders of serendipity.

  • Oh my, this sea otter in Seward, Alaska, didn't see you standing there!
    Oh my, this sea otter in Seward, Alaska, didn't see you standing there!
    Harry M. Walker/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
  • This 10-month-old chimp leans against his mother in Tanzania, with all the insouciance of a teen in the back of the classroom.
    This 10-month-old chimp leans against his mother in Tanzania, with all the insouciance of a teen in the back of the classroom.
    Thomas D. Mangelsen/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
  • Here, a brown bear in Finland demonstrates the proper form for a searcher at the start of a game of hide-and-seek. No peeking!
    Here, a brown bear in Finland demonstrates the proper form for a searcher at the start of a game of hide-and-seek. No peeking!
    Valtteri Mulkahainen/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
  • Mating ritual or lovers' quarrel? Either way, one of these two birds in Croatia appears much more into it than the other.
    Mating ritual or lovers' quarrel? Either way, one of these two birds in Croatia appears much more into it than the other.
    Vlado Pirsa/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
  • This lion in South Africa could be practicing a dance, playing practical joke on visitors — or considering his next meal.
    This lion in South Africa could be practicing a dance, playing practical joke on visitors — or considering his next meal.
    Willem Kruger/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

