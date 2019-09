Calif. Measure Could Help Independent Contractors Become Employees NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Mike Isaac of "The New York Times about lawmakers in California who passed a bill curbing the use of independent contractors. Is this a blow to app-based companies?

Calif. Measure Could Help Independent Contractors Become Employees Business Calif. Measure Could Help Independent Contractors Become Employees Calif. Measure Could Help Independent Contractors Become Employees Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Mike Isaac of "The New York Times about lawmakers in California who passed a bill curbing the use of independent contractors. Is this a blow to app-based companies? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor