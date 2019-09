Guantánamo Whistleblower Alleges 'Gross' Waste A military lawyer has filed a federal whistleblower complaint alleging "gross mismanagement" and "gross waste of funds" at Guantánamo Bay's military court. He spoke exclusively with NPR.

