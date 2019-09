Pope Says Powerful Group Is Unhappy With His Theological Social Stands Pope Francis says he welcomes "loyal" criticism but in comments to reporters, he said some critics "smile at you and then they try to stab you in the back."

Pope Says Powerful Group Is Unhappy With His Theological Social Stands

Pope Francis says he welcomes "loyal" criticism but in comments to reporters, he said some critics "smile at you and then they try to stab you in the back."