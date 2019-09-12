Toy Hall Of Fame Announces A Dozen Finalists

The list captures a wide range of toys. For example, My Little Pony, Jenga, Care Bears — and the most basic of toys, the spinning top. On the other side of the spectrum: the smartphone.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's down to 12. The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced a list of a dozen finalists to be inducted into its hallowed registry. The list captures a wide range. There's My Little Pony, Jenga, Care Bears, Masters of the Universe and the most basic of toys, the spinning top. On the other side of the spectrum, the smartphone. An official with the Strong National Museum of Play said the finalists all inspire learning and creativity. Not sure about you, but I'm pulling for the top.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.