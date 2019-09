GM And UAW Face Perfect Storm Ahead Of Contract Talks General Motors will be the first United Automobile Workers target in contract talks. A perfect storm of tariffs, recession fears, slowing sales and automation costs has led to unhappy union workers.

GM And UAW Face Perfect Storm Ahead Of Contract Talks GM And UAW Face Perfect Storm Ahead Of Contract Talks GM And UAW Face Perfect Storm Ahead Of Contract Talks Audio will be available later today. General Motors will be the first United Automobile Workers target in contract talks. A perfect storm of tariffs, recession fears, slowing sales and automation costs has led to unhappy union workers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor