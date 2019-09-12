Episode 956: The Carriage Tax
Otto Herschan Collection/Getty Images
In 1794, George Washington decided to raise money for the federal government by taxing the rich. And he did it by putting a tax on horse-drawn carriages.
The carriage tax could be considered the first federal wealth tax of the United States. It led to a huge fight over the power to tax in the U.S. constitution, a fight that continues today.
