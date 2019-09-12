Accessibility links
Episode 956: The Carriage Tax : Planet Money People have been arguing over the constitutionality of wealth taxes since 1794, when Washington put a tax on carriages.| Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
NPR logo

Episode 956: The Carriage Tax

Listen · 18:40
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/760148148/785759787" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Episode 956: The Carriage Tax

Planet Money

Episode 956: The Carriage Tax

Episode 956: The Carriage Tax

Listen · 18:40
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/760148148/785759787" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
circa 1850: A family prepares to set off on a journey in their private coach. (Photo by Otto Herschan Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Enlarge this image
Otto Herschan Collection/Getty Images
circa 1850: A family prepares to set off on a journey in their private coach. (Photo by Otto Herschan Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Otto Herschan Collection/Getty Images

In 1794, George Washington decided to raise money for the federal government by taxing the rich. And he did it by putting a tax on horse-drawn carriages.

The carriage tax could be considered the first federal wealth tax of the United States. It led to a huge fight over the power to tax in the U.S. constitution, a fight that continues today.

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Do you want to know more about the constitutionality of the wealth tax? Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.