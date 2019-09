California's Plan To Cap Rent Increases Could Drive Up Prices In The Long Run Is rent control a tool to help fight a housing crisis? California is taking steps to enact a state-wide cap on rent increases. But, recent studies show that rent control may actually drive up rents in the long run.

