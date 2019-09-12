Accessibility links
Forget What You Think You Know About The Manson Murders "After six hours with Manson's prosecutor, Vince Bugliosi, I realized he told me only what was in his book," journalist Tom O'Neill told us. "Until we went off the record and he told me something explosive ... and it sent me down the rabbit hole."

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

Forget What You Think You Know About The Manson Murders

Listen · 36:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/760215017/760306830" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Forget What You Think You Know About The Manson Murders

1A

Forget What You Think You Know About The Manson Murders

Forget What You Think You Know About The Manson Murders

Listen · 36:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/760215017/760306830" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A display of artifacts related to the Manson Family murders of 1969 are displayed at the Dearly Departed Tours and Artifact Museum in Los Angeles. The gruesome two-day murder spree orchestrated by Charles Manson which left pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people dead still haunts the American psyche. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

A display of artifacts related to the Manson Family murders of 1969 are displayed at the Dearly Departed Tours and Artifact Museum in Los Angeles. The gruesome two-day murder spree orchestrated by Charles Manson which left pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people dead still haunts the American psyche.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Fifty years ago, the United States was introduced to a new face of evil.

The story of Charles Manson and his followers, known as the Manson Family, has occupied a peculiar place in American history since they committed back-to-back days of brutal murders in 1969.

The country was upended by the murders, an ugly final act of the 1960s.

But what if the infamous story we think we know isn't the whole truth?

In 1999, journalist Tom O'Neill was assigned to write a 30th-anniversary magazine piece about how the murders changed Hollywood. The story was supposed to take three months to write.

Instead, 20 years later, after tracking down numerous sources and reviewing long-forgotten documents, he's released a book calling into question the accepted narrative surrounding the murders. It's called Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.