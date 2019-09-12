Forget What You Think You Know About The Manson Murders

Fifty years ago, the United States was introduced to a new face of evil.

The story of Charles Manson and his followers, known as the Manson Family, has occupied a peculiar place in American history since they committed back-to-back days of brutal murders in 1969.

The country was upended by the murders, an ugly final act of the 1960s.

But what if the infamous story we think we know isn't the whole truth?

In 1999, journalist Tom O'Neill was assigned to write a 30th-anniversary magazine piece about how the murders changed Hollywood. The story was supposed to take three months to write.

Instead, 20 years later, after tracking down numerous sources and reviewing long-forgotten documents, he's released a book calling into question the accepted narrative surrounding the murders. It's called Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties.

