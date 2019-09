Fiat Chrysler Kickback Scandal Widens, FBI Raids UAW Head's Home A kickback scandal at Fiat Chrysler is widening with charges against a former United Auto Workers official and an FBI raid at the home of the organization's president. What role will this play on upcoming contentious contract talks?

Audio will be available later today.