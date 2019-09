144 Executives Sign Letter Demanding Senate Action On Gun Control NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises, about why he joined 144 executives in cosigning a letter that demands Senate action on gun control.

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises, about why he joined 144 executives in cosigning a letter that demands Senate action on gun control.