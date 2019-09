Asylum Seekers Respond To Trump Administration's Supreme Court Win Asylum seekers waiting in Tijuana react to the Supreme Court ruling allowing the Trump administration — for now — to require that migrants seek protection in another country before applying in the U.S.

Asylum Seekers Respond To Trump Administration's Supreme Court Win National Asylum Seekers Respond To Trump Administration's Supreme Court Win Asylum Seekers Respond To Trump Administration's Supreme Court Win Audio will be available later today. Asylum seekers waiting in Tijuana react to the Supreme Court ruling allowing the Trump administration — for now — to require that migrants seek protection in another country before applying in the U.S. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor