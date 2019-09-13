DIY Solution To Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Shortage Is BYOB

Popeyes sold out of its chicken sandwich inventory for the rest of the month. The chicken chain says customers can bring their own bun, order chicken tenders and make their own sandwich.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with an update on a chicken sandwich you've heard about on this program - you know, the sandwich that started a social media storm, the one you can't have because Popeyes sold out its inventory for the rest of this month. Well, now the fast food chain is saying, wait, you can have our sandwich. You just need to get the ingredients and make it yourself. They say, bring your own bun. It will be fun. Do I sound like I'm having fun, Popeyes?

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.