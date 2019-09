Fallout From The Turbulent Week In U.S. Foreign Policy NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Richard Haass of the Council on Foreign Relations about the Trump administration's Afghan policy now that there isn't a permanent national security adviser.

Fallout From The Turbulent Week In U.S. Foreign Policy Analysis Fallout From The Turbulent Week In U.S. Foreign Policy Fallout From The Turbulent Week In U.S. Foreign Policy Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Richard Haass of the Council on Foreign Relations about the Trump administration's Afghan policy now that there isn't a permanent national security adviser. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor