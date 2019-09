For 45 Years Deauville Festival Has Brought American Movies To France The Deauville American Film Festival is less well-known than Cannes and not as influential as Toronto, but it's no less filled with stars — and this year, a bit of controversy.

For 45 Years Deauville Festival Has Brought American Movies To France Europe For 45 Years Deauville Festival Has Brought American Movies To France For 45 Years Deauville Festival Has Brought American Movies To France Audio will be available later today. The Deauville American Film Festival is less well-known than Cannes and not as influential as Toronto, but it's no less filled with stars — and this year, a bit of controversy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor