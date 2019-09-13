Nature Shows

Mike Katzif/NPR
toggle caption
Ophira Eisenberg performs on stage alongside Jonathan Coulton on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
Mike Katzif/NPR
hide caption
Ophira Eisenberg performs on stage alongside Jonathan Coulton on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
Mike Katzif/NPR
In an adorable alternate reality, Animal Planet has taken over all of television. In this game, contestants replace words from popular TV shows with rhyming animal words.
Heard on Ilfenesh Hadera: Spike Lee Alum And DJ School Dropout.