Weekly Wrap: Congress Returns To Washington, The Youth Vote, Plus Viral Food Videos

Enlarge this image toggle caption MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Congress is back in session, but what are lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives prioritizing for the foreseeable future? Meanwhile, presidential campaigns are working hard to activate and engage youth voters, but how effective are their strategies? Plus, Sam and People Magazine's food editor dig into why one how-to video showing a deep-fried barbecue chicken-quesadilla-pizza hybrid went viral — and where online cooking videos are headed. Sam is joined in studio this week by NBC News White House reporter Geoff Bennett and Yahoo national politics reporter Brittany Shepherd.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry with additional help this week from Jason Fuller. Our editors are Jordana Hochman, Alexander McCall and Kitty Eisele. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.