The News Roundup for September 13, 2019 John Bolton is out as the president's national security adviser, California passed a bill requiring companies to treat independent contractors as employees, and the Supreme Court ruled to let a sharp restriction to the U.S. asylum system stand — for now.

Around the world, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to annex parts of the West Bank if he's reelected, Canada also has elections coming up with an uncertain future for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and President Trump called off a peace deal with the Taliban.

The News Roundup for September 13, 2019

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton answers journalists questions after his meeting with the president of Belarus in Minsk. SERGEI GAPON/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton answers journalists questions after his meeting with the president of Belarus in Minsk.

President Trump sacked national security adviser John Bolton this week. Or did Bolton resign? Either way, the key foreign policy post in the White House is vacant for the third time in the administration.

Thousands are still missing in the northern Bahamas as recovery efforts continue after Hurricane Dorian. The storm left at least 50 dead, with the death toll expected to rise.

Facing a critical election, Israel's second in six months after he failed to secure a governing coalition earlier this year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to annex roughly a third of the West Bank. Critics say such a move would end any hope of a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

For the domestic hour, we spoke with Politico reporter Eliana Johnson, Shawna Thomas of Vice News, The Washington Post's Shane Harris, and health and science reporter Maggie Fox.

To talk international news, we were joined by Edward Luce of the Financial Times, the Pulitzer Center's Indira Lakshmanan, and Daniel Kurtz-Phelan of Foreign Affairs.

