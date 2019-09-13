The News Roundup for September 13, 2019

President Trump sacked national security adviser John Bolton this week. Or did Bolton resign? Either way, the key foreign policy post in the White House is vacant for the third time in the administration.

Thousands are still missing in the northern Bahamas as recovery efforts continue after Hurricane Dorian. The storm left at least 50 dead, with the death toll expected to rise.

Facing a critical election, Israel's second in six months after he failed to secure a governing coalition earlier this year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to annex roughly a third of the West Bank. Critics say such a move would end any hope of a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

For the domestic hour, we spoke with Politico reporter Eliana Johnson, Shawna Thomas of Vice News, The Washington Post's Shane Harris, and health and science reporter Maggie Fox.

To talk international news, we were joined by Edward Luce of the Financial Times, the Pulitzer Center's Indira Lakshmanan, and Daniel Kurtz-Phelan of Foreign Affairs.

