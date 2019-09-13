New York AG Says Sacklers Transferred Millions From Pharma Accounts To Themselves

New York state Attorney General Letitia James says the family that owns Purdue Pharma, maker of the opioid Oxycontin, used Swiss bank accounts to transfer one billion dollars from the company to themselves.

The allegation, which came in court documents filed late Friday, indicates that the Sackler family is trying to keep its wealth free from potential liability in other court cases involving Purdue Pharma's role in the opioid crisis.

"While the Sacklers continue to lowball victims and skirt a responsible settlement, we refuse to allow the family to misuse the courts in an effort to shield their financial misconduct," Ms. James said in a statement.

"Records from one financial institution alone have shown approximately $1 billion in wire transfers between the Sacklers, entities they control, and different financial institutions, including those that have funneled funds into Swiss bank accounts," she added.

The filing comes after nearly two dozen states and 2,300 local governments reached a tentative settlement with Purdue Pharma to resolve thousands of lawsuits alleging that the company helped fuel the opioid crisis. New York and others states rejected the settlement.

Attorney General James has been critical of the settlement, calling the deal "an insult."