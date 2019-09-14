Accessibility links
Tina Charles, WNBA Star, Plays Not My Job On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Charles has won two Olympic golds, the WNBA Rookie of the Year and MVP awards, and now is the starting center for the New York Liberty.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
NPR logo

Not My Job: We Quiz WNBA Star Tina Charles, A Former UConn Husky, On Huskies

Listen · 9:04
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/760524218/760816349" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Not My Job: We Quiz WNBA Star Tina Charles, A Former UConn Husky, On Huskies

Not My Job: We Quiz WNBA Star Tina Charles, A Former UConn Husky, On Huskies

Not My Job: We Quiz WNBA Star Tina Charles, A Former UConn Husky, On Huskies

Listen · 9:04
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/760524218/760816349" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
New York Liberty's Tina Charles plays in a WNBA basketball game on Aug. 12, 2018 in New York.
Enlarge this image
Gregory Payan/AP
New York Liberty's Tina Charles plays in a WNBA basketball game on Aug. 12, 2018 in New York.
Gregory Payan/AP

Tina Charles has won two Olympic golds, the WNBA Rookie of the Year and MVP awards, and now is the starting center for the New York Liberty.

As a University of Connecticut alum, she's a proud Husky, so we'll ask her three questions about actual huskies — you know, the dogs that pull sleds through the snow.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!