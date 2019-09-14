Not My Job: We Quiz WNBA Star Tina Charles, A Former UConn Husky, On Huskies
Gregory Payan/AP
Tina Charles has won two Olympic golds, the WNBA Rookie of the Year and MVP awards, and now is the starting center for the New York Liberty.
As a University of Connecticut alum, she's a proud Husky, so we'll ask her three questions about actual huskies — you know, the dogs that pull sleds through the snow.
