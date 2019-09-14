Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

We want to remind everybody they can join us most weeks back at the Chase Bank Auditorium in Chicago, Ill. For tickets and more information, go to wbez.org. Or you can find a link at our website waitwait@npr.org. Right now, panel, it is, of course, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Adam, The New York Times let us know this week that the next big thing in women's skin care will be products for your what?

(LAUGHTER)

HELEN HONG: Tread lightly.

(LAUGHTER)

ADAM FELBER: I'm going to go with the wrists.

SAGAL: Nope.

PETER GROSZ: Is it...

FELBER: Foreheads.

SAGAL: No.

HONG: This is the most diplomatic I have ever seen Adam.

FELBER: Internal organs.

SAGAL: Internal organs. No, not your internal organs.

FELBER: This is skin care. Give me a hint because I can think my way around an entire woman here, but....

SAGAL: It's like...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You don't need an SPF skin toner because it's going where the sun doesn't shine.

FELBER: For your bottom.

SAGAL: Yes, for your butt.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: As The Times put it, the newspaper...

FELBER: Well, what gentlemen would've answered that at first blush?

SAGAL: So, apparently, the beauty companies have exhausted all the ways to convince people to waste money on their faces. So now they're acting like a handsy date and grabbing for your butt. New products include something called Tush, which will, quote, "reshape the contours of the buttocks area while restoring firmness, suppleness..."

FELBER: No, it won't.

HONG: What?

SAGAL: "...And bounce for a more visually sculpted tush."

HONG: What?

GROSZ: This is not exercise. This is cream that you rub on them?

SAGAL: This is cream that you rub on your butt.

GROSZ: Well, the directions do say apply, then run 24 miles.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The Times does quote a woman named Sylwia Wiesenberg - that's Sylwia with a W - who calls herself a, quote, "fairy butt-mother" and sells a...

FELBER: Wow. I rented that - I, II and III.

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: Back in the age of VHS.

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: And, you know, Fairy Butt-Mother IV answered so many unanswered questions in the first three.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BOTTOMS UP")

TREY SONGZ: (Singing) Bottoms up, bottoms up. Aye, what's in ya cup? Got a couple bottles, but a couple ain't enough. Bottoms up, bottoms up. Throw ya hands up. Tell security we 'bout to...

SAGAL: Coming up, it's nothing but lies in our Bluff The Listener game. Call on 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.