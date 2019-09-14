Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the next new version of monopoly.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, we're going to ask you, what will be on the next special edition of Monopoly? What will it be about? Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: For Biden fans, it's Joe-nopoly, the endearingly inaccurate property trading game with cards like pass go, collect $4,000. What am I saying? It's 20 bucks. It reminds me of a story that always makes me cry.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Non-binary, gender nonconforming monopoly because it's all the same as regular Monopoly, so just shut up already.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE))

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: They're going to slightly go back to their roots with New Jersey Monopoly. Everything's pretty much the same except the railroads are run by New Jersey Transit. So if you land on one of those spaces, you get delayed for 4 1/2 hours.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Adam Felber and Helen Hong. Thanks, everybody at WNYC. Thanks to all my homies at The New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

