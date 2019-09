Leaders Gather For Mugabe Funeral A memorial is taking place Saturday for former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. He leaves behind a complicated legacy.

Leaders Gather For Mugabe Funeral Africa Leaders Gather For Mugabe Funeral Leaders Gather For Mugabe Funeral Audio will be available later today. A memorial is taking place Saturday for former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. He leaves behind a complicated legacy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor