Saturday Sports: Horse Racing, Antonio Brown A juiced triple crown winner and an NFL player accused of sexual assault can still play: NPR's Scott Simon talks with ESPN's Michele Steele about this week in sports.

Saturday Sports: Horse Racing, Antonio Brown Sports Saturday Sports: Horse Racing, Antonio Brown Saturday Sports: Horse Racing, Antonio Brown Audio will be available later today. A juiced triple crown winner and an NFL player accused of sexual assault can still play: NPR's Scott Simon talks with ESPN's Michele Steele about this week in sports. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor