Colorado City Eyes Solution To Local News Desert: Libraries Scores of counties across the U.S. have no local newspaper. Even some that do say they're not being well-served by them. Longmont, Colo., is looking at one possibility: newsrooms in libraries.

Colorado City Eyes Solution To Local News Desert: Libraries Colorado City Eyes Solution To Local News Desert: Libraries Colorado City Eyes Solution To Local News Desert: Libraries Audio will be available later today. Scores of counties across the U.S. have no local newspaper. Even some that do say they're not being well-served by them. Longmont, Colo., is looking at one possibility: newsrooms in libraries. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor