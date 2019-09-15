Sunday Puzzle: It's Game Day

On-air challenge: Every answer is a holiday that goes by "____ Day." I'll give you anagrams of the words that go in the blanks, you name the holidays.

Example: ROAR + B --> ARBOR (Arbor Day)

1. GAL + F

2. HARE + T

3. BOAR + L

4. RESHOT + M

5. STRAFE + H

6. SERVANT + E

7. YAWNERS + E (2 words)

8. IMMORAL + E

9. DISPENSER + T

10. VENETIANS + L

11. INDENTATIONS + U (2 words)

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Joseph Young of St. Cloud, Minn. Name a popular TV personality. Write the name in all capital letters. Rotate the last letter 90° and move it forward one spot — that is, move it in front of the preceding letter. The result will name a famous movie. What is it?

Challenge answer: DR. OZ --> DR. NO

Winner: Holly Ashworth of Oak Park, Ill.

This week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Joe Becker of Palo Alto, Calif. Name a world capital in 12 letters. If you have the right one, you can rearrange its letters to name two animals — one in three letters and the other in nine. What capital is it, and what are the animals?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. ET.