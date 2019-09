Democrats Divided In Colorado Senate Race Colorado is expected to have one of the most closely watched 2020 Senate races. The entry of former governor John Hickenlooper into a crowded Senate primary field is dividing the party in the state.

Democrats Divided In Colorado Senate Race Politics Democrats Divided In Colorado Senate Race Democrats Divided In Colorado Senate Race Audio will be available later today. Colorado is expected to have one of the most closely watched 2020 Senate races. The entry of former governor John Hickenlooper into a crowded Senate primary field is dividing the party in the state. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor