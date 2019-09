Maggie Gyllenhaal On Season 3 Of 'The Deuce' The final season of HBO's The Deuce takes place in 1985. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with actor Maggie Gyllenhaal. She plays Eileen, a former prostitute and now porn director on the show.

Maggie Gyllenhaal On Season 3 Of 'The Deuce' Television Maggie Gyllenhaal On Season 3 Of 'The Deuce' Maggie Gyllenhaal On Season 3 Of 'The Deuce' Audio will be available later today. The final season of HBO's The Deuce takes place in 1985. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with actor Maggie Gyllenhaal. She plays Eileen, a former prostitute and now porn director on the show. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor