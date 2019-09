Why Zimbabwe Is Again In A Deep Economic Crisis The people of Zimbabwe used to say that things would get better once longtime leader Robert Mugabe was no longer alive. Now, they see a future after Mugabe as more of the same.

Why Zimbabwe Is Again In A Deep Economic Crisis Africa Why Zimbabwe Is Again In A Deep Economic Crisis Why Zimbabwe Is Again In A Deep Economic Crisis Audio will be available later today. The people of Zimbabwe used to say that things would get better once longtime leader Robert Mugabe was no longer alive. Now, they see a future after Mugabe as more of the same. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor