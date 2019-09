Protesters Turn Out In Hong Kong For 15Th Straight Weekend The streets of Hong Kong were hot with protests over the weekend. Tear gas and water cannons were fired by police at protesters after the initially peaceful demonstrations turned violent.

Protesters Turn Out In Hong Kong For 15Th Straight Weekend Asia Protesters Turn Out In Hong Kong For 15Th Straight Weekend Protesters Turn Out In Hong Kong For 15Th Straight Weekend Audio will be available later today. The streets of Hong Kong were hot with protests over the weekend. Tear gas and water cannons were fired by police at protesters after the initially peaceful demonstrations turned violent. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor