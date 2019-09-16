Accessibility links
Watch: Bassist Linda May Han Oh, 'Aventurine' Jazz Night in America teamed up with CapitalBop's Traveling Loft Series to present a performance of Linda May Han Oh's Aventurine at NPR's Studio One in Washington, D.C.

As a bassist and bandleader, Linda May Han Oh has demonstrated her gift for liquid dynamism, not only within her peer group but also with heroic elders like guitarist Pat Metheny. As a composer and arranger, Oh recently scaled up her ambitions with Aventurine, a sparkling album featuring what you might call a double quartet, though the music tells a more seamless story.

Jazz Night in America teamed up with CapitalBop's Traveling Loft Series to present this project at NPR's Studio One in Washington, D.C. Just as she did on the album, Oh led a chamber-jazz ensemble whose "jazz" side consists of Greg Ward on saxophones, Matt Mitchell on piano and Ches Smith on drums and vibraphone. On the "classical" side were violinists Fung Chern Hwei and Curtis Stewart, violist Benni von Gutzeit and cellist Jeremy Harman. The cohesion among these musicians ran deep throughout the concert, which captures a serious talent pushing the limits — and not just her own.

