Best-Selling Author Malcolm Gladwell On 'Talking To Strangers': A Live Conversation

Why Malcolm Gladwell Says Interactions With Strangers Can Often Go Wrong Journalist Malcolm Gladwell's best-selling books have explored a wide range of topics from decision making to 'The Tipping Point.' His latest work, 'Talking To Strangers,' takes a look at stories such as the Sandra Bland case, the trial of Amanda Knox and the Stanford rape case to explain why interactions with strangers often go wrong. Sam spoke to Gladwell about his new book at The George Washington University's Lisner Auditorium on Sept. 11, 2019.