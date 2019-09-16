The 1A Movie Club Sees 'Hustlers'

Enlarge this image toggle caption ERIC CHARBONNEAU ERIC CHARBONNEAU

The 2008 financial crisis sank Americans into the most serious economic disaster since the Great Depression. Wall Street got greedy, and took us all down with it when it collapsed.

But there's another story about New York in the financial crisis that you might have read in a magazine years ago: about a group of strippers who got a little revenge on Wall Street.

It's the subject of a new film called "Hustlers," which came out on Friday. It's based on a 2015 New York Magazine article.

What does this true story teach us about capitalism, sex work and revenge? And does the film do reality justice?

We spoke to John Horn, the vice president of the 1A Movie Club and host of KPCC's "The Frame"; Beandrea July, a freelance culture writer and film critic; and Siobhan Brooks, a professor of African-American studies at Cal State Fullerton and the author of Unequal Desires: Race and Erotic Capital in the Stripping Industry.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.