World Oil Prices Spike After Saudi Facilities Attacked Oil prices jumped on Monday in response to a weekend strikes in Saudi Arabia that crippled more than half the country's oil production. It was the single-largest daily surge in crude prices in years.

World Oil Prices Spike After Saudi Facilities Attacked Business World Oil Prices Spike After Saudi Facilities Attacked World Oil Prices Spike After Saudi Facilities Attacked Audio will be available later today. Oil prices jumped on Monday in response to a weekend strikes in Saudi Arabia that crippled more than half the country's oil production. It was the single-largest daily surge in crude prices in years. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor