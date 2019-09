Penn. AG: How Proposed Settlement With Purdue Pharma Falls Short NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro about a proposed settlement with Purdue Pharma that he says fails to hold it accountable for its role in the opioid crisis.

