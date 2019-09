Embattled Mass. Mayor Hopes Primary Voters Will Disregard His Arrests Voters in Fall River, Massachusetts, will decide Tuesday whether Jasiel Correia will get another shot at running their city despite having been arrested twice.

Embattled Mass. Mayor Hopes Primary Voters Will Disregard His Arrests Embattled Mass. Mayor Hopes Primary Voters Will Disregard His Arrests Embattled Mass. Mayor Hopes Primary Voters Will Disregard His Arrests Audio will be available later today. Voters in Fall River, Massachusetts, will decide Tuesday whether Jasiel Correia will get another shot at running their city despite having been arrested twice. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor