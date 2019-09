'SNL' Fires Comedian Shane Gillis For Racist Remarks Just days after he was named as one of the newest Saturday Night Live cast members, comic Shane Gillis has been fired. Recordings surfaced of Gillis saying racist and homophobic things.

