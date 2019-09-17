Bombing At Afghan President's Campaign Rally Kills At Least 24

An explosion at a campaign rally for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani killed 24 people and wounded more than 30 Tuesday. Ghani was reportedly not harmed in the bombing; the Taliban says it is responsible for the attack.

The Taliban also said it was behind a second smaller attack, in which a suicide bomber blew themselves up in Kabul, in an area near the U.S. embassy and other official buildings. No casualties have been reported from that incident.

The attack on Ghani's campaign rally came during a somewhat rare personal appearance by the president — due to security concerns, he has often addressed crowds by video, speaking into a laptop in his office as he seeks reelection. But the rally's location in Parwan, a province north of Kabul that includes Bagram Air Base, was deemed safe enough for the president to visit in person.

"A local official says the bomb was planted in a security vehicle," Jennifer Glasse reports from Kabul. "Presidential elections are scheduled for September 28. The Taliban has condemned the vote, threatened related activities and warned Afghans to stay away."

After the bombing, Ghani released a statement saying, "By continuing to commit atrocities, the Taliban demonstrates that they don't have the will for peace or stability of Afghanistan," according to TOLO News.

Images from the scene showed a green police truck, a crumpled motorbike and other vehicles that had been mangled and scorched by the blast, in what appears to be a parking area for the political rally.

The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan says that targeting the campaign rally shows "despicable disregard for civilian life [and the] fundamental human right to participate in democratic process." It adds, "Such attacks, with scores of civilian casualties, are a violation of international law. "