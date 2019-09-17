Is Your Child Anxious? NPR Wants To Hear Your Story

Anxiety is a natural part of growing up, but it can be hard for parents to know when a child's worries are appropriate and when something bigger is going on.

Too much anxiety can hold children back, experts say, and it can leave parents feeling confused and anxious themselves. For example, some children are so afraid of the dark that they won't sleep alone, so bothered by dogs that they'll skip a play date, or so nervous about school that they simply refuse to go.

