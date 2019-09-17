'This Machine Kills Fascists': Politics And Music With Billy Bragg

We've spent months trying to understand a political crisis that's gripping the U.K.

Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg has spent most of his musical career trying to do the same.

His recent work has included recordings of old railroad songs, recordings inside railroad stations and a multi-album epic, completing the work of Woody Guthrie, at the behest of Guthrie's daughter, Nora.

We spoke with Bragg about being an activist, balladeer and author.

