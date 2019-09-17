Accessibility links
'This Machine Kills Fascists': Politics And Music With Billy Bragg "Freedom has to involve equality," Bragg told us. "That doesn't just mean equal rights. That means equal respect."

'This Machine Kills Fascists': Politics And Music With Billy Bragg

Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg performs during 'The People Sing' at War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music hide caption

Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg performs during 'The People Sing' at War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

We've spent months trying to understand a political crisis that's gripping the U.K.

Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg has spent most of his musical career trying to do the same.

His recent work has included recordings of old railroad songs, recordings inside railroad stations and a multi-album epic, completing the work of Woody Guthrie, at the behest of Guthrie's daughter, Nora.

We spoke with Bragg about being an activist, balladeer and author.

