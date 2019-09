Understanding The Latest In Iran-Saudi Tensions NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Iran expert Ali Vaez about the view from Tehran on the recent airstrikes in Saudi Arabia that have left the kingdom's oil production crippled. Iran denies involvement.

Understanding The Latest In Iran-Saudi Tensions Middle East Understanding The Latest In Iran-Saudi Tensions Understanding The Latest In Iran-Saudi Tensions Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Iran expert Ali Vaez about the view from Tehran on the recent airstrikes in Saudi Arabia that have left the kingdom's oil production crippled. Iran denies involvement. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor