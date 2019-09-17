VIDEOS: Turning The Tables
- 00:04:37
How To Swing Like Mary Lou Williams (Featuring Helen Sung)
- 00:06:26
How To Play The 'Carter Scratch' (Featuring Courtney Marie Andrews)
- 00:05:51
Ella Fitzgerald's Signature Singing Style, Explained By Jazzmeia Horn
- 00:07:57
Poems For Billie Holiday And Bessie Smith From The Blair House Collective
NPR asked four contemporary artists to highlight the techniques and qualities of four of the eight women honored for inventing American popular music in the 2019 season of Turning The Tables.
You can find more from the full NPR Music series here.